AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes “‘Fully vaccinated’ is a term for communities or nations, not for individuals.” What the hell is that?
That is a declaration from James Hamblin, a journalist, and physician specializing in public health and preventive medicine, and a lecturer at Yale University, writing in an op-ed for The Washington Post, titled You’re not ‘fully vaccinated.’ You never will be . Any questions?
Oh, I have a hell of a lot of questions for the good doctor — but we’ll get to those later. Perspective: You’re not “fully vaccinated.” It’s a goal for communities or nations, not for […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker