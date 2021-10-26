AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta You would think that the left would learn their lesson that harassing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) isn’t going to work.

Leftists got to Sen. Jeff Flake (RINO-AZ) during their efforts against the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. So they think it’s now going to work on other people as well.

However, Sinema is made of much sterner stuff than Flake, who folded like a cheap suit. The more you push her, the more she’s likely to dig in her trendy heels and hold the leftists off. They’re just making her more resistant as […]