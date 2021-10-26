AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta You would think that the left would learn their lesson that harassing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) isn’t going to work.
Leftists got to Sen. Jeff Flake (RINO-AZ) during their efforts against the nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. So they think it’s now going to work on other people as well.
However, Sinema is made of much sterner stuff than Flake, who folded like a cheap suit. The more you push her, the more she’s likely to dig in her trendy heels and hold the leftists off. They’re just making her more resistant as […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker