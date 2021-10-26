AP Photo/Evan Vucci We’ve been writing about how the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote a letter to Joe Biden calling on him to have the DOJ investigate parents as potential domestic terrorists, even throwing around the Patriot Act in the letter. Attorney General Merrick Garland then issued a memo ordering the FBI to form a task force to look into the ‘threats’ and coordinate with the school boards.
As we reported, emails showed that the NSBA had been coordinating with the White House for weeks before the letter was released. The White House had asked them to list […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker