AP Photo/Evan Vucci We’ve been writing about how the National School Boards Association (NSBA) wrote a letter to Joe Biden calling on him to have the DOJ investigate parents as potential domestic terrorists, even throwing around the Patriot Act in the letter. Attorney General Merrick Garland then issued a memo ordering the FBI to form a task force to look into the ‘threats’ and coordinate with the school boards.

As we reported, emails showed that the NSBA had been coordinating with the White House for weeks before the letter was released. The White House had asked them to list […]