Robin Hood Benefit 2021 Amid pressure to release the more than 650,000 emails reviewed during the Washington Football Team workplace misconduct investigation, commissioner Roger Goodell says that the NFL has no intention of betraying accusers who wish to remain anonymous.

“We’re very conscious of making sure that we’re protecting those who came forward,” Goodell said Tuesday. “They were incredibly brave, incredibly open, and we respect the pain that they probably went through all over again to come forward. And so that was a very high priority for us.”

The investigation into the Washington Football Team concluded in July, with the NFL […]