The Illinois state senate has voted to repeal a law that requires parents be notified before a minor receives an abortion.

Tuesday’s vote took aim at a law that went into place in 2013 and required that parent or guardian be alerted at least 48 hours before the abortion.

Minors were allowed to waive the notification in cases where they were concerned for their safety.The vote was 32 to 22 in favor of repealing the statute. Four Democrats crossed the party line to oppose it and five did not vote.