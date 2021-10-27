While campaigning for Democrat Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday, President Joe Biden hinted that Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and anyone else who wears a fleece vest is an extremist .

Corporate media such as CNN framed it as an “extended riff” as part of the president’s larger goal to compare Youngkin to former President Donald Trump and play up the Jan. 6 riots, but Biden’s inclination toward aggressive insults, name-calling, and making his opponents the butt of his jokes is not isolated.

Shortly after he was dubbed “president-elect” by the corporate media in November 2020, Biden preached “unity” as […]