One of the lesser highlighted aspects to Attorney General Merrick Garland using the FBI to investigate parents as domestic extremists when they attend school board meetings, is that Garland put the prosecutorial process in the DOJ- National Security Division (DOJ-NSD).

From the perspective of the general public, the DOJ-NSD has become a well known division within the DOJ in the past several years, because it was within this division where the lawfare alliance constructed their political targeting operations against candidate Donald Trump. The DOJ-NSD is where the secretive title-1 FISA applications are created and submitted to the FISA court.

As established […]