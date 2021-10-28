Kay Ivey Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) ordered state agencies to resist President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate and other orders on Monday.

Ivey issued an executive order directing state agencies to work with the Alabama attorney general’s office on legal challenges to Biden’s federal mandates. The governor also exempted state agencies from state laws that would require an agency work with the government on mandating an individual be vaccinated or an employer require his employees be vaccinated.

Ivey’s order stops short of directing state agencies to resist the mandates altogether, however. The agencies are still required to enforce the mandates […]