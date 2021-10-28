Kay Ivey Alabama Governor Kay Ivey (R) ordered state agencies to resist President Joe Biden’s federal vaccine mandate and other orders on Monday.
Ivey issued an executive order directing state agencies to work with the Alabama attorney general’s office on legal challenges to Biden’s federal mandates. The governor also exempted state agencies from state laws that would require an agency work with the government on mandating an individual be vaccinated or an employer require his employees be vaccinated.
Ivey’s order stops short of directing state agencies to resist the mandates altogether, however. The agencies are still required to enforce the mandates […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker