A new attack ad targeting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claims it is “cruel” and “inhumane” to protect unborn babies from being killed in abortions.

Florida Politics reports the Remove Ron PAC paid for the video ad as Florida lawmakers consider legislation that would mirror the life-saving new Texas heartbeat law. DeSantis, a pro-life Republican, recently said he “welcomes” pro-life legislation.

“I’m pro-life. I welcome pro-life legislation,” DeSantis said, a comment highlighted in the attack ad. “What they did in Texas is interesting, and I’m going to look more significantly at it.”Florida House Bill 167 would require abortionists to check for […]