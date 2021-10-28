Florida’s health department “whistleblower” Rebekah Jones has accused CNN host Jake Tapper of slander, adding that “suing for libel and slander takes years and is expensive” – adding that individuals should have the right to file criminal complaints against journalists who produce unflattering reports of their subjects.

Jones herself has been the subject of several critical reports debunking her claims against the Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and filed a restraining order against journalist Christina Pushaw, who is now DeSantis’ press secretary, for writing about her lies.

Jones, a dashboard manager who worked for the Florida Department of Health, has repeatedly claimed […]