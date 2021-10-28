On Wednesday, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn asked Attorney General Merrick Garland if parents who protest at school board meetings belong in the same category as the terrorists who carried out the Oklahoma City bombings.

Blackburn’s comments reference a letter from the National School Board Association to President Joe Biden that accused concerned parents of “domestic terrorism” and possibly violating the Patriot Act.

The exchange took place as Garland testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. RELATED: Amazon Set To Release ‘Mayor Pete,’ A Documentary On How Pete And Chasten Buttigieg ‘Changed History’ Blackburn Grills Garland Blackburn asked Garland about an October 4th […]