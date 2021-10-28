AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin As we noted with Joe Biden’s remarks earlier about his Build Back Better bill, he isn’t living in reality.
He’s trying to sell to people that the bill will cost nothing, that it’s “fully paid for.” He also argues that it wouldn’t increase the deficit, indeed, that it will even bring down the deficit. BIDEN: “After months of tough and thoughtful negotiations, I think we have an historic—I know we have an historic economic framework…It’s fiscally responsible. It’s fully paid for.” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 28, 2021 Joe Biden again falsely claims his trillion-dollar tax-and-spending spree won’t […]
