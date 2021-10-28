The president of a California school board was caught on a hot mic saying “f— you” to a mother who spoke out against the district’s mask and vaccination mandates.
According to the New York Post , the Board of Education President for Los Alamos School District Marlys Davidson let the disparaging remarks “slip out” after Lauren Roupoli gave a speech where she argued against the district’s pandemic response protocols.
During her speech, Roupoli said she believes there are too many side effects from the vaccine, and the benefits don’t outweigh the risks. She also criticized the board for portraying concerned parents […]
