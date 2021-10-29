Source: Thad Allton/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File

This week, 21 Republican state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden criticizing his Wuhan coronavirus vaccine mandate for federal contractors, calling it “ambiguous and inconsistent” and “nonsensical and confusing.”

In September, the Biden administration unveiled several new vaccine mandates, one of which requires millions of federal contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. An administration official told Reuters that it was extending the mandate beyond those who are employed in federal buildings. This would affect many U.S. companies with federal contracts, such as airlines.In the letter , […]