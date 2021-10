Deborah Birx, the disgraced former White House coronavirus response coordinator, arrived in Washington, D.C. this week on a mission to save the reputation of Team Apocalypse and the havoc they have wreaked on the American public for the last two years. Teaming up with lawmakers to find a bogeyman for her own failures, she came to D.C. to make the preposterous, headline grabbing claim that Donald Trump is directly to blame for over 100,000 lives lost with COVID-19.

Deborah Birx told a House subcommittee that the Trump administration could have reduced COVID deaths by 30 to 40%, saying that the 2020 election “distracted” them from the pandemic.https://t.co/sKdXap5bLM — Axios (@axios) October 26, 2021

The election year “just took people’s time away and distracted them from the pandemic,” she told the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis Wednesday. “I felt like the White House had gotten somewhat complacent through the campaign season.”

‘Boo-HOO’: Dr. Deborah Birx to retire in near future blaming ‘treatment of her family’ after she traveled for Thanksgiving https://t.co/KXK3Nt79CP via @twitchyteam — 🎃The🐰BOO👻 (@PolitiBunny) December 22, 2020

In the Congressional hearing, Birx teed off on Trump. Asked if the former president did everything possible to fight a war on a virus, she replied, “No. And I’ve said that to the White House. I believe I was very clear to the president in specifics of what I needed him to do.”

She added:

“If we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, the getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, then we probably could have decreased fatalities by 30-40%.”

Birx remains committed to peddling pure pseudoscience. She spent the entirety of her time in the White House forcing this destructive nonsense down the throats of state governors who hesitantly complied due to federal pressure. The newfound George Bush Center fellow is now back in D.C. to double down on the insanity.

Yet now two years into our “war on a virus,” the measures she and her mentor Anthony Fauci have declared as scientific and helpful have only contributed to our societal and economic struggles as a nation.

Let’s examine the efficacy of her staple COVID-19 “prevention” recommendations, and how they’ve panned out since March of 2020:

Mask mandates

Nowhere in the world have mask mandates and/or universal mask wearing shown to stop or slow the spread of a virus. Even when compliance levels reached upwards of 90% in several major cities throughout the world, we could observe a sustained seasonal COVID outbreak undeterred by the cloth.

Moreover, there has been no comprehensive study that shows mask provide any benefit to either the wearer or the person who comes into close contact with the mask wearer. Mask efficacy is based on faith, not objective evidence, and Deborah Birx is a preacher in the church of the mask religion.

The irreplaceable Ian Miller has countless articles on his Substack addressing this very matter.

Reduction in indoor dining & other restrictions

Similar to mask mandates, there is no evidence that business and restaurant closures help to solve a seasonal illness outbreak. Birx’s maniacal mandates only starved families in the industry of being able to earn a living. She and Fauci proclaim that these select restrictions would have stopped the epidemic or somehow reduced sickness. Yet countries like Sweden, or states in the U.S. that have remained open the whole time, saw no worse outcomes than neighboring states with restrictions.

Gathering in private homes

For the former Gates Inc board member, this level of chutzpah is incredibly rich.

In her congressional testimony, Birx claimed that stopping family gatherings is a key element of having the God-like power to stop a respiratory illness, yet she has not followed her own advice.

Birx infamously resigned in disgrace after she was caught flouting her own guidance, when the longtime government bureaucrat secretly held a large gathering at one of her vacation homes in Delaware. That same week, Birx advised the public not to get together during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Trump didn’t downplay the COVID response. He overplayed it.

Contrary to the popular opinion of the Beltway Elite, the president’s overplayed, not downplayed the response to COVID-19. The global panic that was set off in Wuhan, China turned free societies into authoritarian regimes overnight.

The “mitigation” and “suppression” proposed by Birx and Fauci, and implemented by President Trump’s for several months, only served to harm the American public. In the end, it probably cost him the election. Yet the idea that Trump is responsible for the deaths of over one-hundred thousand people is certainly preposterous.

This is evidenced by the “following the science” Biden Administration having already registered more American COVID deaths under its tenure than Trump’s, and that’s with the supposed assistance of additional pharmaceutical products.

Deborah Birx and her ruling class friends have it exactly backwards. President Trump warned of the “cure” becoming worse than the disease, and that’s exactly what happened. The policies demanded by Deborah Birx and her comrades only contributed to our virus problem, but did nothing to actually stop a virus.

Image by Trump White House Archives via Flickr, Public Domain. Article cross-posted from Jordan’s Substack.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn