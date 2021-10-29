Yesterday, I issued a statement saying the White House is out to milk the meeting between Pope Francis and President Biden. They need to. Biden is in trouble with the bishops at home—he adamantly rejects core Catholic moral teachings—and his administration was banking on posting pictures of the two men grinning and shaking hands. But now the Vatican has thrown a monkey wrench into this opportunistic gambit. The media have been mostly barred from covering the meeting.

The Vatican has said that there will be no live coverage of Biden greeting the pope. Nor will the media be allowed to […]