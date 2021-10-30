Alex Jones breaks down the FDA’s swift approval of the Pfizer injection for children 5 to 11 shortly after an advisory panel rubber-stamped it as safe . Never before in human history have we witnessed medical tyranny on the scale of this magnitude. Children will start dying, so speak out before it is too late. Video Player is loading.

