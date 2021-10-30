Week in and week out, we post the VAERS data dump, usually on Fridays. The stories have grown less and less popular for a reason: They don’t seem to have an effect on waking up the masses to the dangers of the Covid-19 “vaccines.”

We will continue to post them because the information is important and must be kept at the top of mind. In the United States, we’re approaching one million reported adverse reactions (see below). Considering even the CDC acknowledges that the data only accounts for 1%-10% of actual cases (and we’ll lean towards 1% since they’ve made it so difficult to file a report), that means in a few weeks we will have had between 10,000,000 and 100,000,000 adverse reactions to the jabs.

In a sane world, we would have put a halt to administration of the injections until they figure out how to make them safe. In a sane world, our government would have acknowledged that since they don’t offer an ounce of protection against infection and do not reduce their recipients’ ability to transmit the disease, we need to slow down and figure it all out before pushing forward. In a sane world, there wouldn’t be so much fear over a disease that has a 99.94% recovery rate for people under the age of 50.

And therein lies our problem. This isn’t a sane world. It’s a world ruled by Pandemic Panic Theater in which Principalities and Powers have set us down the path towards The Great Reset and they’re unwilling to allow anything to stand in their way. Knowing this, it’s time to rethink our strategy of assuming that with enough exposure, the truth will shine through. The powers-that-be simply won’t let that happen.

We are not going to change OUR strategy since our readers are the ones who can disseminate the truth. Instead, we are proposing a basic lead in that will hopefully help you break through the mental shields trapping “normies” in their pro-vaxx mentality. I have absolutely no idea if it will work since I’m not insane; it takes a truly devious and/or evil mind to break through the effects of mass delusion, constant gaslighting, and utter brainwashing that has half the country collectively sticking their heads in the sand.

Waking people up to the truth can start with one question. Admittedly, I didn’t come up with this. A brief consultation with a former psychologist turned advertising executive (suitable career transition) revealed to me the best way to get people to wake up and do a little research for themselves is to give them a choice.

“Do you trust the government, or do you trust the science?”

Invariably they will claim they trust the science. They may object and say the government is leading the science, at which point one should chuckle at their naivety. It’s imperative that we make people realize the agenda our government is pushing USES science to achieve their own goals. It’s not driven by science. If it was, a lifetime bureaucrat like Anthony Fauci wouldn’t be leading the charge. If science had anything to do with the vaccination programs, the people approving and recommending them wouldn’t be made up of current and former Big Pharma executives.

And most importantly, if science was driving the agenda, the VAERS data would be closely analyzed and used to come to the obvious conclusion that the vaccines are far more dangerous than the disease.

Most “normies” will balk at this point and claim the government wouldn’t willingly harm us. Again, chuckle. Then remind them that nearly every politician and bureaucrat has promoted the vaccines to various degrees. Some, like Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, panned them before the election then embraced them afterwards, and are now pushing them is if their electoral futures are at stake. Most current politicians on the left and right are pushing them today. Even popular Republicans like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have railed against the mandates while still embracing the vaccines themselves.

This tells us one important thing: Nobody in DC who has supported the vaccines at any time in the past would suddenly go against them today. They are too beholden to the system, too beholden to the swamp. Those who go against the vaccines altogether like Marjorie Taylor Greene are outcasts. Of course the vast majority in government won’t acknowledge VAERS data because doing so would be to admit they were wrong. Have you ever met a politician eager to admit they were wrong?

When talking to others (Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner), be as armed as possible with the facts. We will continue to post the VAERS data weekly. We will continue to report news about the jabs and Covid-19 in general on a daily basis. Read it. Learn it. Memorize it. And be armed with the question of whether people trust government or science.

The Ireland data is compelling. What they’ve achieved in vaccination rate is what Fauci et al are striving to mimic. Considering their spike is happening now, much higher than when fewer were vaccinated, it should be easy to make the leap to the reality that the vaccines are not working as promised. It’s important to note that hospitalizations are spiking in Ireland since the mainstream narrative of the day is that the vaccines lower the risk of hospitalization since they do nothing to prevent the spread of the disease itself. Ireland, the UK, and Israel demonstrate that more vaccinations do not equate to fewer hospitalizations or deaths.

As booster shots continue to get pushed on the “fully vaccinated” and a fourth round is on its way, we need our friends and family who have already been jabbed to wake up to the con job being perpetrated against them. This is for their sake, but it’s also for ours. As long as people believe the vaccines are somehow effective, they will support the mandates. We need them to come to their senses and follow the actual science instead of the minions of Big Pharma who are pushing lies.

Here’s the VAERS data dump by Megan Redshaw:

FDA Grants Emergency Use of Pfizer Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11, as Reports of Injuries After COVID Vaccines Near 840,000

VAERS data released Friday by the CDC included a total of 837,595 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 17,619 deaths and 127,457 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Oct. 22, 2021.

Data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that between Dec. 14, 2020, and Oct. 22, 2021, a total of 837,595 adverse events following COVID vaccines were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

The data included a total of 17,619 reports of deaths — an increase of 491 over the previous week. There were 127,457 reports of serious injuries, including deaths, during the same time period — up 4,624 compared with the previous week.

Excluding “foreign reports” to VAERS, 622,743 adverse events, including 8,068 deaths and 51,532 serious injuries, were reported in the U.S. between Dec. 14, 2020, and Oct. 22, 2021.

Of the 8,068 U.S. deaths reported as of Oct. 22, 11% occurred within 24 hours of vaccination, 15% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination and 27% occurred in people who experienced an onset of symptoms within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

In the U.S., 411.6 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered as of Oct. 15. This includes: 242 million doses of Pfizer, 154 million doses of Moderna and 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

The data come directly from reports submitted to VAERS, the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date. Reports submitted to VAERS require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed.

Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

This week’s U.S. data for 12- to 17-year-olds show:

The most recent death involves a 12-year-old girl (VAERS I.D. 1784945) who died from a respiratory tract hemorrhage 22 days after receiving her first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine.

Another recent death includes a 15-year-old male who died six days after receiving his first dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. According to his VAERS report (VAERS I.D. 1764974), the previously healthy teen complained of brief unilateral shoulder pain five days after receiving his COVID vaccine. The next day he played with two friends at a community pond, swung on a rope swing, flipped into the air, and landed in the water feet first. He surfaced, laughed and told his friends “Wow, that hurt!” He then swam toward shore underwater, as was his usual routine, but did not re-emerge.

An autopsy showed no external indication of a head injury, but there was a small subgaleal hemorrhage — a rare, but lethal bleeding disorder — over the left occiput. In addition, the boy had a mildly elevated cardiac mass, increased left ventricular wall thickness and small foci of myocardial inflammation of the lateral wall of the left ventricle with myocyte necrosis consistent with myocardial infarction.

58 reports of anaphylaxis among 12- to 17-year-olds where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment or resulted in death — with 96% of cases

attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine. 539 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis (heart inflammation) with 531 cases attributed to Pfizer’s vaccine.

125 reports of blood clotting disorders, with all cases attributed to Pfizer.

This week’s U.S. VAERS data, from Dec. 14, 2020, to Oct. 22, 2021, for all age groups combined, show:

FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer Vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, The Associated Press reported.

The announcement followed Tuesday’s recommendation by the FDA’s vaccine advisory committee that the agency grant Pfizer’s request. The advisory committee vote passed with 17 in support, and one abstention.

Reporting on today’s news, STAT noted:

“The vaccine was not granted FDA approval, but instead an emergency use authorization. Emergency authorizations are used when the secretary of health and human services has declared a public health emergency to more quickly clear the use of vaccines, treatments, and diagnostic tests. These authorizations lapse when the state of emergency ends. Pfizer’s vaccine was fully approved for those age 16 and older in August, and was previously granted an emergency use authorization for use in adolescents ages 12 to 15.”

The dose for younger children will be one-third the strength given to people 12 and older, with two shots given three weeks apart. Before the shots can be rolled out, the CDC must weigh in with its own recommendations.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Committee heard evidence from Pfizer and regulators, and listened to concerns raised by multiple scientists and physicians.

Based on CDC data presented during the meeting, among children 5 to <12 years of age, there have been approximately 1.8 million confirmed and reported COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, and only 143 COVID-related deaths in the U.S. through Oct. 14.

Pfizer provided safety data on two study cohorts of children ages 5 to 11, both of roughly equal size. The first group was followed for only about two months, the second for only two-and-a-half weeks.

Pfizer said “post-vaccination myocarditis/pericarditis” in participants 5 to <12 years of age will not be studied until after the vaccine is authorized for children.

Pfizer vaccine ‘failed any reasonable risk-benefit calculus in connection with children,’ scientist says Brian Dressen, Ph.D., is one of the scientists who testified Tuesday during the FDA advisory committee’s 8-hour hearing. Dressen is also the husband of Brianne Dressen, who in 2020 developed a severe neurological injury during the Utah-based portion of the U.S. AstraZeneca COVID vaccine.

During his 3-minute testimony, Dressen, a chemist with an extensive background in researching and assessing the degree of efficacy in new technologies, told the FDA advisory panel Pfizer’s vaccine “failed any reasonable risk-benefit calculus in connection with children.”

Dressen said the decision to authorize for 5- to 11-year-olds is being rushed and is based on “incomplete data from underpowered trials, insufficient to predict rates of severe and long-lasting adverse reactions.”

Dressen urged the committee to reject the EUA modification and direct Pfizer to perform trials that decisively demonstrate the benefits outweigh the risks for children.

Dressen’s wife was severely injured last November after receiving her first and only dose of a COVID vaccine administered during a clinical trial.

“Because study protocol requires two doses, she was dropped from the trial, and her access to the study app deleted,” Dressen said. “Her reaction is not described in the recently released clinical trial report — 266 participants are described as having an adverse event leading to discontinuation, with 56 neurological reactions tallied.”

CDC updates guidance allowing immunocompromised to get a fourth COVID shot

Immunocompromised adults who received a third dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID vaccine will become eligible for a fourth booster shot six months after receiving their third dose, according to CDC guidance issued Monday.

“In such situations, people who are moderately and severely immunocompromised may receive a total of four vaccine doses,” with the fourth coming at least six months after the third, the CDC’s new guidelines said.

In August, the CDC authorized a third dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna mRNA vaccine — but not Johnson and Johnson’s (J&J) adenovirus vaccine — for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older.

However, a third dose is now considered part of the primary series, rather than a booster. The earliest that immunocompromised people who received a third mRNA vaccine shot can get a fourth shot as a booster would be February.

The agency said people could select that booster from any of the three COVID vaccines available in the U.S, including J&J, but specified a fourth dose of Moderna’s vaccine should be half the size of a normal dose.

Double-vaccinated can still spread the virus at home

Fully vaccinated people are catching COVID and passing it on to those they live with, warn experts in the UK. A British study published in the Lancet Oct. 29, showed individuals who have had two vaccine doses can be just as infectious as those who have not been jabbed.

Even if they are asymptomatic or have few symptoms, the chance of transmitting the virus to other unvaccinated housemates is about two in five, or 38%. This drops to one in four, or 25%, if housemates are also fully vaccinated.

“By carrying out repeated and frequent sampling from contacts of COVID-19 cases, we found that vaccinated people can contract and pass on an infection within households, including to vaccinated household members,” said Dr. Anika Singanayagam, co-lead author of the study.

“Our findings provide important insights into … why the Delta variant is continuing to cause high COVID-19 case numbers around the world, even in countries with high vaccination rates.

Vaccinated contacts who tested positive for COVID on average received their shots longer ago than those who tested negative, which the authors said was evidence of waning immunity and supported the need for booster shots.

Neil Ferguson, an Imperial epidemiologist, said the transmissibility of Delta meant that it was unlikely Britain would reach herd immunity for long.

“That may happen in the next few weeks: If the epidemic’s current transmission peaks and then starts declining, we have by definition in some sense reached herd immunity, but it is not going to be a permanent thing,” Ferguson told reporters.

16-year-old girl develops severe vulvar ulcers after second Pfizer shot

A case report published Oct. 25 in the Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology revealed a new potential novel side effect of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine that doctors say warrant further investigation.

According to the report, a 16-year-old non-sexually active female presented to the pediatric gynecology clinic with vaginal pain six days after receiving her second dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

Within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine, the girl developed fever, fatigue, myalgias and “sores” in her vaginal area. Over the next two days, right-sided lesions in her vaginal area coalesced and became more painful. The teen went to the urgent care with a fever of 105 degrees. She was diagnosed with a Bartholin gland abscess.

Despite antibiotic therapy, her symptoms worsened and her lesions were covered in exudate with a necrotic, ring-like border. In the gynecology clinic, the patient’s lesions were exquisitely painful, resulting in difficulty with urination, defecation and walking. She had no respiratory symptoms and no history of COVID exposure.

The report said the findings “were consistent with vulvar aphthous ulcers in association with influenza-like symptoms following Pfizer BioNTech (BNT162b2) COVID-19 vaccination.”

“Our patient had typical clinical features of aphthous ulcer, including an influenza-like prodrome and characteristic dermatologic manifestations which occurred after receiving the Pfizer COVID vaccine,” the authors wrote. According to the report, the girl’s case was submitted to VAERS “due to the temporal relationship with COVID vaccine administration.”

Children’s Health Defense asks anyone who has experienced an adverse reaction, to any vaccine, to file a report following these three steps.

© 2021 Children’s Health Defense, Inc. This work is reproduced and distributed with the permission of Children’s Health Defense, Inc. Want to learn more from Children’s Health Defense? Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children’s Health Defense. Your donation will help to support us in our efforts.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn