On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform Reporter Ophelie Jacobson talks about how conservative students at Washington and Lee University were told to cease campaigning for Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for Virginia governor.
The university’s College Republicans displayed materials supporting Youngkin during a Sept. 12 activities fair, but were told by Director of Student Activities Kelsey Goodwin that they had to remove the materials due to the school’s tax-exempt status.
Jacobson said, “make no mistake, this is a blatant attempt to control students’ political expression and it’s an overreach: no school has the authority to dictate political […]
