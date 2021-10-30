Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) in Los Alamos, New Mexico, recently put up this jobs billboard. The facility recently fired 185 employees who failed to comply with an Oct. 15 vaccine mandate for COVID-19. LANL has 580 jobs currently posted on its website. Photo taken Oct. 25, 2021. (Angelo Artuso). The New Mexico research lab which several decades ago created the atomic bomb listed 580 job openings on its website after nearly two hundred employees separated from the company due to its CCP virus vaccine mandate .

“Careers for everyone,” a highway billboard in Los Alamos, New Mexico, read.

The Los […]