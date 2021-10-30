President Joe Biden could not be more of an ‘unholy fool’ on his foreign trip overseas to Rome and the G20 summit. When he isn’t babbling to the Pope about African-American baseball players or joking about the pontiff’s age, he is cavorting around in childlike fashion amongst the world’s most powerful leaders.

When in Rome at the photo session with world leaders, Biden is frolicking and playing the jokester, while fidgeting as if he can’t stay still. There is nothing about “President” Biden that projects power or dignity – indeed, it almost seems to be intentional to act without presidential […]