According to a new study, Abortions dropped by 50% in Texas in the month after the heartbeat bill was passed.
In August, 5,377 legal abortions were performed in Texas.
Abortions dropped by about 50 percent in Texas in September after a new law prohibiting most abortions went into effect, according to a new study. The drop was ascertained by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project. The group compared the number of abortions performed at
