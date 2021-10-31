According to a new study, Abortions dropped by 50% in Texas in the month after the heartbeat bill was passed.

In August, 5,377 legal abortions were performed in Texas.

That number plummeted to 2,164 in September. Abortions dropped by about 50 percent in Texas in September after a new law prohibiting most abortions went into effect, according to a new study. The drop was ascertained by the Texas Policy Evaluation Project. The group compared the number of abortions performed at