A group of thousands of migrants from Central America passing through southern Mexico has been offered visas to stay and work in Mexico by Mexican authorities on Friday. The migrants refused the offer.

The group, most of them from Central American nations, have now reached the Mexican town of Acacoyagua in Chiapas, having recently crossed the Guatemalan border.

Mexican riot police were deployed in number earlier in order to stop the caravan just outside of the town of Tapachula, which is on the Guatemalan border. Their efforts failed spectacularly, with the much larger group of migrants easily breaking the police line […]