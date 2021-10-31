In the recent Townhall sponsored by CNN, Joe Biden was asked about Policemen and other First Responders who are not vaccinated. Should they be mandated to get the vaccine and if they refuse should they be told to remain at home or be let go?

Biden responds: “Yes and yes. (applause) … Look, the two things that concern me: one are (sic) those who just try to make this a political issue. Freedom. I have the freedom to kill you with my Covid. (applause) No, I mean c’mon.” Then, with a dismissive sneer, “ Freedom .”

Love his criticism of those […]