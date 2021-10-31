In the recent Townhall sponsored by CNN, Joe Biden was asked about Policemen and other First Responders who are not vaccinated. Should they be mandated to get the vaccine and if they refuse should they be told to remain at home or be let go?
Biden responds: “Yes and yes. (applause) … Look, the two things that concern me: one are (sic) those who just try to make this a political issue. Freedom. I have the freedom to kill you with my Covid. (applause) No, I mean c’mon.” Then, with a dismissive sneer, “ Freedom .”
Love his criticism of those […]
Read the rest of this story here: thebluestateconservative.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker