AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite “Let’s go, Brandon” is, in some ways, the perfect meme and that’s why it’s gone so viral.

It melds the anger at Joe Biden with a statement on the phoniness of the media that would spin for Biden. That’s why the saying has become such a staple at protests against him and against the vaccine mandates which he promotes. It originated after an NBC reporter covering a NASCAR win of driver Brandon Brown, claimed on air that the obvious “F**k Joe Biden” chant was fans chanting “Let’s go, Brandon.”

It’s now become a more acceptable public way […]