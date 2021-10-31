The drummed-up outrage over Texas’s new heartbeat law does not match the views of most Texans.

The Houston Chronicle reports a new poll from the University of Houston/Texas Southern University found a solid 55 percent of Texas residents support the life-saving legislation – in spite of the massive negative publicity, misinformation campaigns and international condemnation .

According to the October poll, 55 percent of Texans support the law, while 46 percent oppose it. Interestingly, 23 percent said they believe abortions should be allowed only in cases of rape, incest or threats to the mother’s life; however, three-fourths of those people […]