( Right to Life UK ) Author and former model, Katie Price, has said she tried to have an abortion three times but couldn’t go through with it.

According to her latest autobiography, “Harvey and Me,” Price found herself pregnant in 2001. Her then-boyfriend, Dwight Yorke, had been a striker for Aston Villa and Manchester United football clubs, and he allegedly indicated that he wanted no part in the baby’s life.

In her book, Price says : “Dwight gave me the impression that if I kept it, he wouldn’t want to be with me. I didn’t think that would be fair […]