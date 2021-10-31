AP Photo/Alex Brandon Maybe Terry McAuliffe pulls off a victory in the blue state of Virginia on Tuesday, but the gubernatorial candidate has not had a good month. It’s been one self-inflicted wound after another. Yesterday, in what I believe was likely a coordinated smear , employees of the Virginia Democrat Party got caught posing as white supremacist supporters of Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Then there were the accusations of racism , the doubling down on trashing concerned parents , and McAuliffe’s attempt to kill a damaging story showing his campaign paid money to election conspiracy kook Marc Elias . I […]