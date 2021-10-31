AP Photo/Alex Brandon Maybe Terry McAuliffe pulls off a victory in the blue state of Virginia on Tuesday, but the gubernatorial candidate has not had a good month. It’s been one self-inflicted wound after another. Yesterday, in what I believe was likely a coordinated smear , employees of the Virginia Democrat Party got caught posing as white supremacist supporters of Republican Glenn Youngkin.
Then there were the accusations of racism , the doubling down on trashing concerned parents , and McAuliffe’s attempt to kill a damaging story showing his campaign paid money to election conspiracy kook Marc Elias . I […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker