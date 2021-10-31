In June Utah state Rep. Steve Christiansen visited the Arizona forensic audit center in Phoenix, Arizona. Christiansen was in Arizona on the basis of preserving election integrity in Utah.

Gateway Pundit reporter Jordan Conradson spoke with Rep. Christiansen at the time. President Trump won Utah by 20 points in the 2020 election. On Thursday Rep. Christiansen resigned from the Utah legislature following recent attacks on his wife and family.

Yahoo reported: