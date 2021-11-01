The Federal Election Commission has been asked to investigate a $350,000 donation to Terry McAuliffe, the Democrat candidate for governor in Virginia in this week’s election, because of allegations it came, illegally, from a foreigner.

Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.

The National Legal and Policy Center filed the formal request after the McAuliffe campaign, and others linked to the donation, declined to respond to questions.

“Terry McAuliffe has a history of accepting foreign contributions,” explained Paul Kamenar, of the NLPC. “The FEC must fully investigation these serious charges that he accepted $350,000 in illegal foreign contributions for his current campaign.”

The complaint name McAuliffe, his campaign, and Virginia state Sen. Lillie Louise Lucas, as treasurer of the campaign. Also named is Lyca Tel, a “shell company of a U.K. company owned and controlled by respondent Sri Lankan-born British national Allirajah Subaskaran.”

“On or about July 15, 2021, McAuliffe received $100,000 from Lyca Tel and another $250,000 on or about July 15, 2021, for a total of $350,000 in campaign contributions,” the filing charges. “While Virginia law has no limits on the amounts an individual or corporation can give a candidate for state office, federal law prohibits donations from foreign nationals to campaigns at the federal, state and local levels.”

The Free Beacon explained NLPC, a government watchdog group, is charging Lyca Tel is a New Jersey subsidiary of Subaskaran’s telecom conglomerate in the U.K.

“This is effectively a really easy way to launder foreign money into the U.S. political process and to avoid the FEC prohibition on foreign nationals making contributions in U.S. elections,” Ben Freeman, of the Foreign Influence Transparency Initiative at the Center for International Policy, told the Free Beacon.

The report said Lyca Tel apparently has not contributed to earlier Virginia campaigns, but in July it retained Washington lobbyist Robert Thompson to address communications issues. Thompson already had been registered as a foreign agent representing Subaskaran.

The conglomerate has been in the headlines before, specifically when French authorities raided the Paris office of the linked company called Lyca Mobile, and arrested 19 people on suspicion of money laundering.

The report explained, “Lyca Tel’s operations in the United States have come under scrutiny as well. The Federal Communications Commission in 2011 fined the company $5 million for ‘deceptively marketing prepaid calling cards’ to largely immigrant buyers. The company reportedly claimed the low-cost cards could be used to make ‘hundreds of minutes of calls’ overseas, but buyers were only able to use ‘a fraction of those minutes for calls, because LycaTel applies a variety of fees and surcharges that quickly deplete the card,’ said the FCC.”

The Free Beacon noted Lyca Tel did not respond to questions. Nor did the campaign respond.

Just the News reported the complaint was filed on Friday.

McAuliffe is trailing, according to the most recent polls, in his fight with Republican Glenn Youngkin for the governor’s office in the state. Polls are open on Tuesday to decide that race.

The request for the investigation explains, “Lyca Tel’s contribution is one of the largest received by McAuliffe’s gubernatorial campaign this election cycle. Ethics experts say the donation raises foreign-influence red flags. It’s also reigniting questions about McAuliffe’s previous foreign-donor controversies. The FBI in 2016 reportedly opened an investigation into a $120,000 donation McAuliffe received from a company owned by Wang Wenliang, a Chinese citizen and a U.S. green card holder who served as a delegate to China’s parliament.”

The chain of companies also clashed with authorities in the United Kingdom over allegations of unpaid taxes.

“While the respondents can duck a reporter’s questions, only the FEC can compel them to respond to this complaint by finding ‘reason to believe’ a violation has occurred, and to fully investigate this matter by issuing subpoenas for documents and testimony to determine whether ‘probable cause’ exists…”

Image by Miller Center, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn