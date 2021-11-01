AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta One of the left’s favorite pastimes is now harassing Arizona Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema. They follow her into bathrooms, harass her on airplanes, and now they’re turning it up a notch.
As my colleague Nick Arama reported on Saturday , Sinema was officiating the wedding of a friend in a small courtyard behind a fence in Brisbee, Arizona. Regardless of one’s politics, respect should be given to people on one of the most important days of their life, but leftist protesters have never been concerned about respect or appropriate times and places for making their point. […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
