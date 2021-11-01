A Gold Star father is expressing outrage that the open-borders Biden administration is purportedly planning to hand out $450,000 per person in what amounts to reparations to illegal aliens affected by the ex-President Donald Trump’s enforcement policies.

“It’s yet another insult… against our military families; it’s another slap in the face, it’s completely disrespectful,” David Horton told Fox News in reacting to the report.

The Biden team is reportedly considering this open- checkbook approach as a way to settle lawsuits from migrant families who were separated when they were detained by the U.S. Border Patrol. The massive stipend is more than […]