A new poll has found that, when informed about details of the law, most adults support the Texas Heartbeat Act. The information is particularly important, as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments regarding the law today.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the poll , commissioned by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston and the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University, showed very drastic changes when respondents learned the specifics of the Texas law.

When respondents were specifically told that the Texas law involves abortion after a preborn child’s heartbeat can be […]