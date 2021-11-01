Texas needs five Supreme Court justices to keep its abortion ban in place and right now it likely has three of the five necessary to do so. The ban has already saved thousands of babies from abortion.

The Supreme Corut heard oral arguments today in two cases — filed by Joe Biden and Texas abortion companies — seeking to temporarily block the Texas abortion ban while their lawsuits continue in lower courts. Judging by their past support for keeping the ban in place and the tenor of their questions today, Justice Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch all […]