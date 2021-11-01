AP Photo/Wilson Ring Last month, columnist David Frum penned a piece for The Atlantic that revealed he knows as much about firearms as Michael Moore does about dieting. In his article, “ Responsible Gun Ownership Is a Lie ,” he argues that Americans are better off with strict gun control designed to make it more difficult for people to own firearms.
Frum makes most of the usual anti-Second Amendment arguments in his piece, deceptively claiming that lax gun control laws make people less safe. But, as with most of his anti-gun comrades, Frum fails to make a compelling case.
One can […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
