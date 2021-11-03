Abortions are no longer between a woman and her doctor in Alaska. On Tuesday, Alaska Superior Court Judge Josie Garton issued a preliminary injunction blocking a state law that requires abortions to be done by licensed physicians, Alaska Public Media reports . The ruling means that, at least temporarily, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and midwives may provide chemical, or drug-induced, abortions in Alaska. Surgical abortions still must be done by licensed physicians.The judge’s order was the result of a lawsuit that Planned Parenthood filed in 2019 to challenge the state health law . The abortion chain claims the law is “without […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com

