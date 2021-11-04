The time has come for a little straightforward talk from the sane side of the political spectrum. No, we’re not talking about the anti-liberty left, you folks can sit down and be quiet. Despite your delusions and your bestowment of unearned virtue on yourselves, you aren’t sane or virtuous, but we digress. Everyone can see that you anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left were just exploiting another ‘serious crisis’ with COVID. True to form, virus spreaders played their part in one of the last dirty tricks of the Virginia governors race.
We of the pro-freedom right actually follow the science, knowing all along that virus spreaders never worked as advertised. Everyone grounded in basic reality could see these were nothing but a constant visual reminder of pandemic panic theater. Strangely enough, your certifiable [in more ways than one] sex god Dr. Fauci stated this at one point. He then contradicted himself, that should have been the first clue you were part of a cult.
Hopefully, it’s fitting that your last gasp at ‘wokeism’ comes with a heaping serving of irony in that you care more about worthless face rags than requiring something everyone has to prevent voter fraud, vaccine passes not withstanding.
You should know that words mean things in the world of sanity. Based in science means you follow the scientific method, rooted in the free flow of information. That doesn’t mean a powerful entity such as ‘fascist book’ arbitrarily decides ‘the facts and the truth’ and suppresses everything else. You authoritarians ‘decided’ that virus spreaders worked and you just silenced anyone that might have confused you with the science-based facts.
We could cite the studies that showed that virus spreaders don’t work, but somehow such scientific evidence never swayed you. Trust us, we’ve tried. Despite your near-constant protestations that you are ‘scientific’, you are never really grounded in science. Neither does the simple logic that there had been two comparable geographical regions that had vastly different infection or hospitalization rates or something based on the efficacy of virus spreader face masks. There would have been a near-constant flood of studies and stories on that phenomenon, touting the wonders of face diapers.
In point of fact, if virus spreader face masks worked as advertised, the protective effect should have been ‘widespread’ [you anti-liberty leftists love that word when it comes to talking of election fraud, but we digress..]. There should have been graphics on the Collectivist New Network and Mostly Socialist National Bs Channel with a running count on the number of lives saved, updated every second. Strangely enough, that didn’t happen. There was a decided dearth of scientific studies on the wondrous protective effects of virus spreader face masks. A glaring hole in the coverage of the COVID crisis on the cable ‘news’ channels.
It must have pained you people of the COVID cult that you couldn’t report the success of one of your most cherished authoritarian measures. But then again, your behaviour betrayed what you knew anyway. It was all pandemic panic theater, with no value except to allow cheating in the election, as exemplified by yesterday’s events. Your actions on many occasions showed this to be true.
“To do evil a human being must first of all believe that what he’s doing is good” – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
So now that election season is over, can we FINALLY get back to normal? It’s obvious to a growing number of people that virus spreaders are completely useless and dangerous to many. As they defy your feckless face mask mandates, you will look weaker and weaker. Eventually, your ‘mandates’ will be meaningless, so now that their true purpose is gone, why not give them up? Dropping them now will make it all obvious, but most sane people know the truth anyway, so what is the point?
We could also address the issue of your insane obsession with unconstitutional vaccine mandates and vaccine passes – aka Nazi Pass, but think of this as your first step to recovering your sanity. Defending liberty instead of stomping on it as your go-to reaction to everything may seem strange at first, nevertheless you’ll get used to it. You might even start to act liberal in the truest sense of the word.
This means you’re going to have to jettison your mandates that people wear these germ and virus-ridden rags on their faces all day, restricting their breathing and causing all kinds of trouble, despite your feeling all virtuous about it. If you want to save your little COVID crisis for a revival for the election season next year, you’re going to need to hold onto some credibility.
Were you really concerned about COVID you wouldn’t be flying illegal invaders around the country in the middle of the night spreading the disease anyway. We have no doubt that a new variant will crop up next year, just in time to ‘infect’ the midterms. So, keeping the virus spreaders now will only make it clear you are the party of projection that relies on crisis instead of real ideas that work.
Goodness knows you people don’t have much in coming up with new ideas. Your socialist national agenda can be traced to ancient Greece and it’s never worked despite the definitional shell game you always play. So, if you are pinning your slim chances on cheating, COVID might be your only hope. Global cooling… global warming…climate change… or even your attempt at making the common sense civil right some sort of ‘health’ epidemic isn’t going to fly.
So, you have one chance, recreate the COVID crisis once again. Bring it all back next year, maybe people will have forgotten and you will be able to instill fear again. Solemnly declare the common good before the individual good just like the Nazis and that we will have to go back to wearing virus spreaders once again and they can get rid of them once they get their vaccination,1st bolster shot, 2nd bolster shot… never mind.
Just ramp up the fear once again, maybe it will work, or maybe it won’t. The people will only listen to your lies for a limited amount of time, then you’ll be done. Hopefully for the sake of liberty, it’s the later.
Photo by Matt Bango on StockSnap.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker