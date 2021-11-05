A group of environmental activists with the Sunrise Movement on Thursday blocked Sen. Joe Manchin from getting his car out of a parking garage near his Washington, D.C., home – the lasted effort to pressure the West Virginia Democrat into supporting President Biden’s roughly $3.5 trillion climate change and social spending bill. Manchin holds at key vote in Senate passage and has opposed the bill on several fronts including its initiatives on fossil fuel, on which his state’s economy is significantly dependent. The Sunrise Movement has been a strong supporter in getting progressives including New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez elected […]

Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com

