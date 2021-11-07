Propaganda is a powerful tool that is adeptly used by Democrats. Republicans would probably use it too if they had the same control over mainstream media, but they do not. They’re stuck with a handful of friendly hosts at Fox News and the occasional centrist position at WSJ. Otherwise, Democrats have the American Pravda market cornered.

Rarely do you see a more clear-cut case of this than what Washington Governor Jay Inslee and his army of media people are doing to former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich. An article that ran yesterday in the Seattle Times is rife with manipulation, half-truths, and outright lies. It’s pure gaslighting to help them win both the PR and legal battle against the coach.

Let’s break it down briefly. It starts off by establishing that Rolovich had requested a religious exemption:

Rolovich, who was hired in January 2020, claimed Chun denied the request after WSU Human Resource Services indicated the former coach was entitled to a religious exemption. According to the appeal, Rolovich objected to the vaccine partly because of his opposition to medical research based on aborted fetal tissue.

This is where the twisting starts. In the appeal filed by Rolovich, he notes that the Governor took exception to Rolovich filing a “personal or religious” exemption. This was poorly worded on the part of Rolovich’s attorneys, but it can be assumed since they already established that Rolovich had filed for a religious exemption, the context of Inslee’s own perspectives needed no further explanation. Both the media and Inslee’s people pounced on the use of the word “personal.”

The letter outlines several meetings that reportedly took place between Rolovich, Chun and, at times, Bryan Blair, deputy director of athletics.

That included an Aug. 19 conversation that reportedly saw Chun, with Blair present, give Rolovich four options — get the vaccine, get fired, claim an exemption or resign — in light of Inslee’s vaccine mandate for higher education workers.

During the conversation, Chun allegedly stated the governor “‘did this’ just to come after Coach Rolovich and WSU.”

“Based on the context of Mr. Chun’s statement, Coach Rolovich understood ‘did this’ to mean that Governor Inslee was trying to force Coach Rolovich’s hand with his new mandate,” the appeal stated, “because he was angry that the highest paid and one of the highest profile state employees had asserted personal or religious objections to his vaccine mandate.”

From this point on, the article and Inslee’s team refer to Rolovich’s exemption as “personal or philosophical,” completely ignoring the fact that he filed for a religious exemption. He backed that religious exemption with examples of why he must not be forced to inject the drugs into his body as a condition of employment. Nevertheless, gaslighting requires the rebuking of facts for the sake or forcing their own narrative, which is exactly what Inslee and the media are doing.

They then go on to establish precedent by pointing out other vaccines are required for employment by the state in an educational setting, which is true. The problem is the Covid-19 “vaccines” pose exponentially higher risks than all of the vaccines they mentioned combined. Moreover, the other vaccines do not pose the same religious implications; they were not developed using the fetal tissue of aborted babies like the Covid-19 “vaccines” were.

This really does come down to optics for Inslee. Rolovich represented a problem for his beloved mandates. If word spread that Rolovich had been able to get a pass by successfully securing a religious exemption, it would have prompted others to follow suit. Firing Rolovich and then gaslighting the entire state about their reasoning is their best path to successfully injecting every man, woman, and child with their experimental drug.

Nick Rolovich’s fight is one that affects millions who face or will be facing similar mandates that do not allow for religious exemptions. Defeating Governor Inslee in this battle is one of the most important fights for all who believe in medical and religious freedoms.

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.