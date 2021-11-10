By now everyone has heard that Camilla Parker Bowles, the duchess of Cornwall and wife of Prince Charles, learned the hard way from which orifice our puppet president (P.P.) speaks. Dementia Joe arrived in Scotland to demand clean air and settled for crop-dusting those in attendance instead. Royal gossipers quote Camilla as saying the American president’s flatulence was “long and loud and impossible to ignore.”
This diplomatic airing of grievances comes at the rear of a disputed report from Rome last week that “the most popularly elected president in American history” was so happy to see the pope that he soiled himself on the spot. The incident was denied, and Democrats immediately claimed that Biden is capable of controlling his progressive movements just fine, but the two potty training rumors coming so close together make both pieces of scuttlebutt sound more likely.
Far be it for me to tell the pretend president (still P.P.) what he does with his bowels. Perhaps it was his way of secretly fighting back against the pope’s communist sympathies or the global elite’s climate hypocrisy. His NeverTrump allies have always claimed Ol’ Dirty Britches is actually a moderate at heart, even if he has proved incapable of moderating his other organs. Still, Joe sure does put the scat in scatterbrained. Just because he can’t remember where he is at any given moment, that doesn’t mean he should resort to constantly marking his territory.
If there is any more apt metaphor for this disastrous presidency, I don’t know it. Most European leaders were desperate to get rid of “America First” President Trump because he threatened the metastatic Western oligarchy in control of the financial system. They got their way and celebrated when the general foulness now occupying the Oval Office took over.
The thing about working to place a turd in the White House, however, is that it still smells unmistakably like a turd when sitting across the mahogany dining room table, no matter how fine the tablecloth or how exquisite the crystalware. If European dignitaries had any doubts about this before Joe’s foreign misadventures, they are certainly well aware of the malodorous truth now. It must finally be clear that if “something is rotten in the state of Denmark,” Joe Biden has most likely gotten lost somewhere nearby.
While President Trump always spoke to his counterparts clearly, plainly, and assertively, wherever P.P. Biden tries to formulate sentences, he leaves behind a mess for others to clean up. That might have seemed like a manageable problem for European elites who despised Trump’s determination to squash the existing crony capitalist system and NATO free rider problems that hamper both Western free trade and international security, but now that Biden has nonchalantly dumped on his European partners both a disastrously deadly Afghanistan retreat and a military double-cross that resulted in one of the worst diplomatic spats in French-American history, some Europeans might regret that President Trump is not still in power.
With a cold winter fast approaching and a potential energy crisis looming, has the replacement of a confident President Trump with a piddling (p)Resident Biden made Russia more or less of a threat to continental Europe? Should it have been a surprise to the European aristocracy that whereas Donald Trump’s resolve and unpredictable nature kept both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on their toes, neither foreign adversary is much intimidated by a man whose daily goal is simply to reach the privy before what should stay in-house accidentally goes outhouse?
European leaders wanted an American president they could control and got an American president who struggles to control himself. Replacing a man of firm constitution with one who has none tends to invite the wolves to come out and play. As China’s gyre around Taiwan and Russia’s grip on Europe’s natural gas reserves both tighten, real American strength is in demand, but only American hot air is in supply. Just as Pax Romana came to an end under Emperor Commodus, Pax Americana may well come to an end under President Commode.
In case there is any doubt in Europe, it is becoming clearer and clearer to most Americans that Joe and Kamala (who have certainly earned their blue-collar moniker, “s—- and giggles“) did not really win 81 million votes last November (no matter how hard the duplicitous Uniparty in control of government and the Big Media–Big Tech cabal censoring information try to convince people otherwise).
Fifty-six percent of voters believe that the election was stolen. Around thirty-five percent think it should be immediately overturned still today. Nearly sixty percent of likely voters think it is entirely appropriate to say, “F— Joe Biden,” and seventy-seven percent think the less profane but equally pejorative version, “Let’s Go Brandon,” is justified. More than half of Americans don’t believe that Joe Biden is “mentally sharp.” And fifty-eight percent of likely voters in the United States say His Flatulency is not mentally or physically capable of being president.
If all of this scientific polling doesn’t make a reasonable person question whether Senile Joe legitimately won last year’s election when so much of the American public opposes him today, an informal online poll asked respondents bluntly whether they would prefer the current Incontinent-in-Chief or a ham sandwich as president. Ninety-nine percent chose the ham sandwich.
Threatening Trump with criminal prosecution after leaving office and unconstitutionally imprisoning his political followers for almost a year in wretched dungeon-like conditions haven’t had their intended effect. Instead of ostracizing and stigmatizing the former president, he is more popular today than he ever was while in office.
The reality that Donald Trump won more votes than any other presidential candidate in American history (save for the peculiarly “popular” Biden) has not been lost on the American people. It has also not been lost on the American people that but for this rank “fundamental transformation” that has unleashed the fetid “build back better” rancidness upon the nation, we would still have low gas prices, low inflation, and lower illegal immigration today.
The duchess of Cornwall may have accurately described Slow Joe’s gaseous presence as “long and loud and impossible to ignore,” but the rising wave of Americans who are fed up with the corruption and communism that befoul this great country may one day end up being described much the same way. And when that day arrives, the European elite who work so hard to ignore the wishes of their people may find themselves checking their own trousers after getting a glimpse of what real change looks like.
It’s as President Trump recently opined: “Everything ‘woke’ turns to s—.” European aristocrats might want to remember that advice. Because it sure does seem as if everything the former (and perhaps future) president predicts, P.P. Biden eventually ends up proving true.
Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker