“We performed 533 pregnancy terminations between 1/1/2019 and 10/1/2021,” Phil Bridges, the communications director for UNC Health told The College Fix in response to a public records request.The number of abortions works out to 16 a month and almost two hundred per year. But the total amount of babies killed through abortion at the taxpayer-funded university could be in the thousands.“UNC Medical Center has been performing pregnancy […]

The University of North Carolina Health system, which is affiliated with the public university’s medical school has aborted more than 500 babies in the past three years.

Read the rest of this story here: www.thecollegefix.com

