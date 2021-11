Joe Biden’s tyrannical jab mandate just took another devastating blow in court, and pro-freedom Americans are rejoicing. “ A U.S. appeals court on Friday affirmed its decision to put on hold an order by President Joe Biden for companies with 100 workers or more to require COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting a challenge by his administration ,” reported Reuters . “The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld the ruling despite the Biden administration saying on Monday that halting implementation of the rule could lead to the deaths of dozens or even hundreds of workers,” the report adds.According to the […]

Read the rest of this story here: trendingpolitics.com

