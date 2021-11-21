It’s an action that even The Babylon Bee couldn’t make up. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer reacted to the tragic domestic terrorist act in Waukesha, Wisconsin, by Tweeting that his infrastructure bill makes streets safer.

“On this World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, we mourn those we’ve lost. We stand with their families. We recommit to preventing these tragedies. The infrastructure bill we passed provides historic funding to help reshape our streets, make them safer, & save lives.”

He deleted the Tweet after seven minutes, but both conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong and Politwoops captured the Tweet before it was taken down.

Chuck Schumer tweeted this. Incredibly thoughtless given the vehicle attack in Waukesha. He deleted it in minutes. pic.twitter.com/i1pMUzVz80 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 22, 2021

Obama-era hack Rahm Emanuel once said, “Never let a serious crisis go to waste.” For most of the Democrat Party’s leadership, this can also translate to, “Never let a major tragedy go to waste.”

The dust hasn’t settled and, as always, there are hot takes being tossed out there about this event. In a rare move, I even participated in expressing my own anger towards it before knowing all the facts, but considering the circumstances I allowed emotion to control my fingers. I won’t be deleting these Tweets regardless of the details that come out later.

The difference between these hot takes and what Schumer posted is that we often allow our emotions to guide our actions prematurely. That’s not what Schumer did. He saw an opportunity to promote himself and his accomplishments. He saw a good PR move and acted upon it before someone stepped in and told him it probably wasn’t a good idea. This is how far too many “leaders” on the left think. They see every tragic event as an opportunity they can use to their advantage.

Schumer eventually replaced his self-serving Tweet with this one, though something makes me doubt that this man fell to his knees and prayed to God on their behalf:

We’re praying for the victims of horrific violence at the Waukesha Christmas Parade. https://t.co/4Vg0fOGjjQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) November 22, 2021

There are no “negative events” in the eyes of Democrat leadership. They only see opportunities to move their authoritarian agenda forward. Chuck Schumer is the Senate’s ultimate tragedy-opportunist.