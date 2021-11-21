As with anybody who has ever shared an opinion not sanctioned by our leftist ruling class, I often come across some mind-controlled foot soldier for Marxism online, trashing something I’ve written and using the same limited vocabulary of vulgarities to tell me why I should do something profane to myself. Oh, well! Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.

Sometimes I get called a “damn hillbilly,” and I think, “Well, thank you.” If Americans — wherever they now live — could reach deep down inside themselves to find a little leftover hillbilly from a previous generation, then America as a country would find the self-resilience, tenacity, and grit to survive with gusto any bad times that might be ahead.

Unlike the political left, I choose free speech over the government’s ever-expanding war on “hate speech” and the inevitable mental slavery such criminalization of thoughts and words always brings. That’s how tyranny thrives. First, certain language is labeled blasphemous and forbidden by polite society because it “triggers” listeners. Then censorship is justified in order to banish potentially harmful “triggering.” Then the list of “triggering” offenses expands until every utterance is circumscribed. And finally, only one government-enforced belief system remains because there are no longer contrary yet permissible points of view.

How do you teach millions of people to obey the State? Forbid them from having certain thoughts or saying certain things until their natural mental powers shrivel into nothing more than command and control centers for Pavlovian routine. Informal “hate speech” codes usher in formalized “hate crime” punishments, which always lead to one-party political authoritarianism, which usually awakens a sizable chunk of the self-conquered population to grasp that in its polite obeisance to the perpetually aggrieved, formerly free people inadvertently traded their freedom for the claptrap of “political correctness.”

When that happens, those who want freedom back are forced to fight for it. The cycle has repeated many times throughout history, and though we be modern, we are not wise. When hard won experience is forgotten, those who fight for freedom must remind others what they’ve already lost. That is where we are today.

That said, I also sometimes come across someone online who has graciously taken the time to read something I’ve written yet finds what I’ve said too terrifying to entertain. How can the United States of America be at the precipice of replacing liberty with outright tyranny? Isn’t this all too dark and dystopian to have any truth? I would ask those people who do not yet see clearly what is going on in the United States to ask themselves whether they have less or more freedom than they did two years ago, and, if they’re old enough, whether they have less or more freedom than they did before the national security surveillance state came into existence after 9/11.

And then I would ask one more question: in the last century of the U.S. government claiming new powers for itself during some “emergency crisis” sold to the American people as a temporary expedience, has any of those “emergency powers” over the people ever been relinquished? Governments, by their nature, will illegitimately accrue power until the people they insist on ruling have had enough and begin pushing back. That, too, is an unequivocal yet painful lesson remembered and relinquished by man through the centuries. Again, that is where we are today.

Should my words sometimes seem dark or foreboding, know I have a great deal of faith that the defenders of freedom will eventually prevail, even though victory will require those who understand what is at stake to pick up the boulders before them and do the heavy lifting. I am buoyed by this certainty: “Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, ‘This is the way; walk in it.'” That voice is sufficient for me.

What I try to do when I write is to prepare people for the battles to come by depriving freedom’s enemies of their mystique. Governing powers attempting to subjugate their populations always use three highly effective weapons in their arsenal: (1) surprise, (2) demoralization, and (3) terror.

You thought you were exercising your constitutionally protected First Amendment rights to protest against a fraudulent election? Surprise! No rights for MAGA people! Off to the dungeon without trial, cursed by lawmakers as unarmed “insurrectionists,” or hunted down by the FBI for daring to trespass in the “people’s house.”

You were told “moderate” Biden would “unite” weary Americans? Surprise! Only by turning Americans against each other can the Marxist-socialists “fundamentally transform” the United States.

You thought nobody in America was above the law? Surprise! Clinton and Obama can use the Intelligence Community to plunge the country into chaos and nearly overthrow a duly elected president and will never see a day behind bars. But a seventeen-year-old who shows up to protect downtown Kenosha buildings from being burned to the ground by Antifa thugs with criminal records determined to snuff out his life? Surprise! Self-defense is not allowed for the righteous. The Second Amendment somehow disappears for those with “unsanctioned” beliefs.

Next comes the unceasing program to demoralize the masses. There’s a reason everything feels topsy-turvy these days; it’s because constantly hitting people from all directions makes them feel overwhelmed and small.

The only question the political left asks each day is this: how can we further demoralize the people we are conquering?

Finally, the buffet is not complete until intimidation and terror join surprise and demoralizati on to poison the American people. Is it necessary for FBI regime enforcers to break through the front doors of January 6 protesters and execute arrests in the middle of the night with squads of soldiers who have weapons drawn? No, but it sure is terrifying for anybody who watches the conveniently recorded video captured by media companies who have somehow been alerted to the government’s planned “breaking and entering.”

Does it make any logical sense to fire nurses, police officers, and other first responders who refuse to submit to experimental “vaccine” injections when their absence makes America less safe? No, but it sure does intimidate and terrorize anybody who has the temerity to assert free will against the government’s unconstitutional edicts.

Surprise, demoralization, terror. These are the weapons our enemies use today, and once you see these tools for what they are, a certain mystique imbuing them with power fades away. A skilled warrior who has seen all his enemies’ blows and knows what’s hiding in every dark corner discovers bravery along the way. And just because bad times may lie ahead, that doesn’t mean we won’t have great times, too.

Finding happiness in struggle is the most important struggle in life. A hillbilly said that. Consider it kryptonite against the communist agenda, because happiness is always communism’s second victim after first killing off truth.

Image by Gino Crescoli from Pixabay.

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker