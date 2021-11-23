A student publication at Lehigh University called The Brown and White published an article in early November titled “This is not our land,” calling to attention the so-called “dark history” of Thanksgiving. “This is not our land” is an editorial from Lehigh University’s student publication, The Brown and White, that reminds readers that Americans “reside on stolen land after colonizers – many of whom could potentially be our ancestors- took advantage of the indigneous people and claimed this land as our own.” “English settlers threatened, killed and abused the Native Americans to build a ‘New World’ that was already their own”, […]

