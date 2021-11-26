American is a diverse country, religiously as well as in other ways. That means most presidential administrations will have Christians, Catholics, atheists, Buddhists, Muslims and more.

Article by Bob Unruh from our news partners at WND News Center.

But Joe Biden’s administration has added a new one: “So-called Catholics.”

That’s according to Bishop Joseph Strickland, according to a report from Fox News.

The report explains Strickland was reacting to the latest attacks on religious freedom from Biden and his appointees.

In this situation, he was commenting on Biden’s moves to revoke waivers for faith-based child welfare groups that allowed them to follow their faith.

Those changes are coming from Xavier Becerra, a radical abortion promoter who was named Human Services secretary by Biden.

“More brokenness from so[-]called Catholics,” Strickland, of Tyler, Texas, told Fox News. He added that “maybe we should send him a Catechism.”

That lays out doctrine for those who are Catholic, and it explains religious liberty is a “natural right.”

The fight had come up under the Barack Obama administration when he tried repeatedly to make religious faith an inferior right, such as in Obamacare’s demand that Christians fund abortions and more.

Further, a ruling from the Supreme Court recently said a Christian foster agency could operate by its faith, even though a city’s “nondiscrimination” procedures required it to refer to same-sex duos.

The report said HHS announced just days ago it would revoke waivers for faith-based entities, “such as foster care organizations that refused to serve same-sex couples.”

Becerra ironically claimed that was treating “any violation of civil rights or religious freedoms seriously.”

When the department announced its crackdown on faith, it said allowing those individuals or groups to follow their faith was “inconsistent with the department’s critical goal of combating discrimination based on religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.”

Essentially it determined that the newly created same-sex “rights” were more important than the religious rights the Founders said came from “our Creator” and were protected in the Constitution.

The report said Biden also is a “self-described Catholic” who has been criticized over and over by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops for its anti-Christian perspectives on abortion, sexuality and gender issues.

The report explained, “Catholic teaching also emphasizes the importance of religious freedom, stating: ‘The right to the exercise of freedom, especially in religious and moral matters, is an inalienable requirement of the dignity of man. But the exercise of freedom does not entail the putative right to say or do anything.’”

WND reported just months ago that Biden, who claims to be a devout Catholic, actually was causing “rifts” in the faith.

It was Time magazine that said,” Within days of his victory, 10 of the nation’s most powerful bishops took the extraordinary step of launching a ‘working group’ on how to approach a Catholic President like Joe Biden. The panel met twice over Zoom, in December and January. Led by Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit, it included New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who offered prayers at President Trump’s 2017 Inauguration, the 2020 Republican National Convention and both parties’ conventions in 2012, as well as San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, both of whom have suggested Biden should be denied the sacred rite of Communion for his stance on abortion. On the table in the discussions, according to three Catholic officials familiar with the group’s work, were the questions of how to respond to Biden’s policies that conflict with Catholic teaching and, according to one, ‘how to save Biden’s soul.’”

Then a new list released by the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights reveals 32 times, just since he took office, that Biden is considered to have violated church teachings.

The conflict mainly is over Biden’s professed advocacy for unlimited and unrestricted abortion on demand – which is a direct violation of church instructions.

The list:

Jan. 20, 2021, when he issued an order giving boys who say they are girls access to girls showers and locker rooms in schools.

Jan. 20, 2021, when he ordered federal agencies to consider gender identity a protected class, erasing “the differences and complementary relationship between man and woman.”

Jan. 22, 2021, when he said all judicial nominees need to bow down to the “foundational precedent” of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision creating the right to abortion.

Jan. 23, 2021, when his DOJ said it would repeal a Trump administration memo and impose gender agendas in federal law.

Jan. 25, 2021, when he signed an order letting transgenders in the military services.

Jan. 28, 2021, when his memo confirmed U.S. taxpayers must again pay for overseas abortions.

Jan. 28, 2021, when he ordered abortionists could cash in on Title X family planning funding.

Jan. 28, 2021, when he re-funded the U.N. Population Fund, which uses abortion in “family planning.”

Jan. 28, 2021, when he ordered USAID to use funds for abortion.

Feb. 4, 2021, when his memo to advance the LGBTQ agenda limited the ability of faith-based organizations to help.

Feb. 4, 2021, when he signed an order allowing unmarried duos to be treated as married under the refugee programs.

Feb. 25, 2021, when the House passed the Equality Act, which he wanted, because it would eviscerate religious rights in America, kill state laws protecting religious liberty, threaten freedom of speech, belief and thought, insist churches be places of “public accommodation,” and strip adoption and foster care providers of their rights.

Feb. 25, 2021, when transgender Rachel Levin, born a male, was nominated to be assistant secretary for HHS.

March 4, 2021, When his For the People Act “assumed people of faith – but not atheists – are inclined to be partisan…”

March 8, 2021, when his new version of the Violence Against Women Act actually “harms the very women it seeks to protect.”

March 11, 2021, when his American Rescue Plan Act opened up federal funding to funding abortions everywhere.

March 17, 2021, when he stated that the long-dead Equal Rights Amendment just might be resurrected from its grave.

March 18, 2021, when his administration announced plans to repeal the Protect Life Rule in Title X.

March 30, 2021, when Secretary of State Antony Blinken destroyed the “Commission on Unalienable Rights,” “because it overemphasized religious liberty.”

March 31, 2021, when the Defense Department said it would follow Biden’s orders to add gender transition treatments for military members.

April 13, 2021, when he eliminated regulations for chemical abortion pills.

April 13, 2021, when he had the nation’s Middle East priorities move away from protecting religious minorities to promoting the LGBT agenda.

April 14, 2021, when he decided to require HHS grantees to refer for abortions.

April 16, 2021, when the National institute of Health expanded lab experiments on human fetal tissue.

April 20, 2021, when he appealed a court ruling protecting Catholic doctors and hospitals from being compelled to do gender “change” surgeries.

April 22, 2021, when he ordered Catholic shelters to house men who say they are women with women and girls.

April 25, 2021, when DOJ joined a court case supporting a man who wants to be housed in a women’s prison.

May 10, 2021, when he killed an exemption for religious and Catholic hospitals regarding their provision of sex “reassignment” surgeries.

May 12, 2021, when HHS Secretary Xavier Becetra falsely claimed there was no law banning partial-birth abortions. He actually was in Congress and voted against it.

May 14, 2021, when his Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships took direction from six secular groups, including the Freedom from Religious Foundation.

May 17, 2021, when the White House said it wanted Roe v. Wade in federal law even if the Supreme Court overturned it.

May 20, 2021, when his proposed budget dropped protections to prevent taxes from being paid to abortionists.

The Federalist explained the list was sent to all bishops in the U.S.

“Biden, who used his Irish Catholic identity to help win over Catholic voters, has said that his ‘idea of self, of family, of community, of the wider world comes straight from my religion.’ Despite his religious rhetoric, however, Catholic League President Bill Donohue said there have been ‘many instances where his decision-making on important moral issues is at variance with established Catholic teachings,’” the report said.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City contended the president needs to be honest, “stop defining himself as a devout Catholic” and admit that his support for the killing of the unborn violates with the church’s unequivocal stance on the sanctity of life.

