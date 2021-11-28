Covid-vaccinated people are terrified of the unvaccinated for many reasons, none of which are based on science or actual research. Ever since the Obama era, when fake news was uncovered, the mass media has been on a mission to call everything else misinformation and disinformation. The news has dug in very deep on this, to convince the vaccinated masses that when they Google something, they are getting real information based on science and actual research.
All vaccinated people believe that any service that says “fact check” is reliable information regarding Covid health and safety topics. They simply do not realize that all the misinformation is coming from the people who are selling them the clot shots, and this alone is a problem of PANDEMIC proportions. People are dying because of misinformation, and the people about to die from that misinformation don’t know about the others who just died from that misinformation, so it’s a quiet Blitzkrieg of bad information that puts them all at high risk of dying from taking risks, unknown to them, that end up getting them killed.
Are you under the spell of media hypnosis? Take the test
Remember Obama saying, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor?” Remember that? What about when the CDC used to say that they know for sure the flu shot doesn’t work “this year,” but go ahead and get it anyway “just to be safe?” Remember that? You see the trick is that the multi-dose flu shot, which most people get, has loads of mercury in it that damages the brain and central nervous system, guaranteeing more brainwashed “customers for life.”
These are just some iconic LIES that were told to hypnotize the masses, and it’s relentless, month after month, year after year. Now it’s a tsunami-size wave of misinformation all over the mass media backed by Fauci and Walenski. Their scripts come from Bill Gates and the CCP. Biden is just a Covid puppet, reading teleprompter scripts that Pfizer and Moderna wrote.
If you feel you might be under the spell of media hypnosis, just ask yourself, ‘who advertises during your shows, on your websites, in your newspaper? If it’s any companies who sell prescription drugs or vaccines, you will instantly know and become “health aware.”
Mass media is a PANDEMIC of misinformation, making the “crisis” worse
Get ready for the top 10 MSM misinformation “strategies” to brainwash sheeple and keep them hypnotized under the China Flu spell:
- People who get the shots think they can’t catch Covid.
- The vaccinated think they can’t spread Covid.
- Thanks to MSM cover-ups, the injected masses have no idea thousands of people are dying from the shots.
- Americans were lied to about booster shots early on, and now they’re finding out they need one at minimum every 6 months.
- The number of Covid cases is greatly exaggerated by false-positive PCR test.
- Nobody noticed that no one is catching the seasonal flu or dying from it, because those statistics are all called Covid or “Covid-related” now.
- The CDC and mainstream news continue to push mask wearing for everyone, including the vaccinated, even though masks breed bacteria and pneumonia.
- All the vaccinated sheeple think Ivermectin is dangerous but Remdesivir is safe, when it’s just the opposite.
- Millions of people who used to fall for the “herd immunity” myth now still fall for it because they’re being told it’s safer around other Covid vaccinated people.
- None of the vaccinated people know that the Covid shots are 800 times more dangerous and lethal than the smallpox vaccine, which isn’t safe at all.
Newly found HYSTERIA over “Omicron” variant is total hogwash
British “experts” are flipping out over the new (fake) Covid variant called “Omicron,” saying it’s the “most mutated version of the virus yet.” Didn’t we JUST hear that about Delta? And what happened to Delta? It just vanished. Did it go on strike like the Delta airline pilots who didn’t want to get the Covid clot shots and catch prion diseases?
There have only been 10 cases of the strain detected so far, in 3 countries. It supposedly carries 32 mutations, like the flavors at Baskin Robbins ice cream shop. Fake experts who disseminate fake science on a regular basis claim it’s “highly transmissible and vaccine-resistant,” plus they say it has “more alterations to its spike protein than any other variant.” That sounds like a setup for Covid boosters that create an extra-high amount of toxic prions in the blood, maybe trillions instead of just billions, like the first few rounds did.
A geneticist at University College London said “Omicron” variant found its home in someone with undiagnosed AIDS (a severely immuno-compromised patient) in Africa. That sets up the misinformation campaign for blaming immune system decimation on AIDS instead of the vaccines themselves, which are causing ADE and lowered white blood cell count, which decreases with every shot and booster. Soon all the vaccinated people who get all the boosters will be like AIDS patients, who can die from any head cold or minor bacterial/viral infection.
Want the best in truth news on your internet dial? Tune to FoodSupply.news and find out how to avoid this population reduction scheme by stocking up on organic, nutritious food and emergency supplies for the winter.
Sources for this article include:
- Pandemic.news
- TruthWiki.org
- NaturalNews.com
- ZeroHedge.com
- FoodSupply.news
- NewStatesman.com
- TheGatewayPundit.com
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker