One year before the 2022 midterm elections, the United States of America, long the freest, most powerful and most successful nation on earth, is on the brink of total meltdown.

Power-obsessed politicians in thrall to a bizarre, quasi-religious ideology, seemingly oblivious to the destruction and suffering they’re causing, daily implement new agendas that crush America’s great middle class, her economy and her most hallowed institutions.

Staging this revolution from behind their shockingly senile puppet president, Joe Biden, they have fomented a full-scale invasion of the U.S. mainland, mandated that tens of millions of citizens be injected with an experimental new drug or lose their livelihoods, and heedlessly created Third World-style inflation, shortages, poverty, drug addiction and runaway crime. And they’re just getting started.

Ironically, America’s current ruling elites hate the very nation they govern, daily condemning it as irredeemably racist, when in reality it is indisputably the least racist nation in human history.

Ignoring reality at every turn, they manifest an abiding contempt for biology, the lessons of history, the fundamental laws of economics, the transcendent value of human life, and especially, for God and His laws.

On top of all this, their current figureheads – Joe Biden and Kamala Harris – are unlikable, meanspirited, pathologically dishonest, and in Biden’s case cognitively disintegrating in real time before the entire world. Harris is so singularly repellant that the Biden administration has essentially kept her hidden since Day 1 and her top staffers are quitting in droves.

So phantasmagoric has 2021 become, Team Biden appears to be engaged in an “Alice in Wonderland”-type intramural competition to determine who in the administration can be the most deranged: Biden is winning, with his straight-faced claims that his planned multi-trillion-dollar spending orgy “costs zero dollars” and will reduce inflation. But Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is giving him stiff competition with his assertion that many of America’s highways and bridges are racist, as is Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently asked NASA if it can possibly “track trees” by race to assure “environmental justice.”

No wonder every recent poll shows voters of both parties are running away, as fast as possible, from Biden and Harris. As USA Today reported in early November, “The approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached dismal new lows, according to a stunning, just-released poll. In a survey published Sunday by USA Today, the president’s approval rating stands at just 38 percent. … The vice president fared equally poorly in the new poll. USA Today found that just 28 percent of those surveyed approve of Kamala Harris at the moment.”

Thus, for the ascendent Democratic Party, every bit as addicted to power as a drug addict is to heroin or fentanyl, the only question is: How can Democrats possibly retain their power in light of the growing awareness among the American electorate that their current leaders are basically insane? How, they ask themselves, can they not only avoid losing control of the U.S. Congress in the November 2022 election, but also continue to elect and re-elect Democrats as governors, state legislators, secretaries of state, mayors, Soros-funded district attorneys and other vital down-ballot positions?

In light of voters’ ever-decreasing approval of them, there’s only one conceivable solution for Democrats.

Cheating.

That’s right: Rigging elections. Voter fraud. Changing the rules. Big Tech censorship. Demonizing Voter ID laws. Exploiting every conceivable opportunity to enable, abet, promote, excuse and encourage election-related fraud and abuse in its myriad and ever-expanding forms, all the while vehemently denying it even when caught red-handed, and simultaneously accusing everyone demanding fair elections of being “white supremacists” and “violent extremists” intent on “voter suppression” and implementing “Jim Crow 2.0.”

And yet, for leaders of today’s Democratic Party, every bit of this – from outright fraud to the demonization of opponents – is perfectly moral, according to their worldview.

That’s because, in the inverted moral universe of the far left, everything is its opposite, just as in Orwell’s “1984” where “WAR IS PEACE,” “FREEDOM IS SLAVERY” and “IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.” In Biden’s 2021, men are women, concerned parents speaking up at school-board meetings are terrorists, and color-blind meritocracy is systemic racism.

But most essential to the Democrats’ secret love affair with election fraud, Donald J. Trump – who accomplished more good for the nation and its people than any president in a generation, restoring America’s economy, getting control of its southern border, defending life in the womb, and courageously deterring aggression in an increasingly treacherous world – is the new Adolf Hitler in their eyes.

It matters not that Hitler murdered 11 million and Trump murdered zero. For four years, top Democrats and their media mouthpieces continually likened Trump to “Hitler,” his administration to “the Third Reich,” ICE officers to “Nazi guards,” border detainment facilities to “concentration camps,” and the National Guard soldiers to “stormtroopers” and “the Gestapo.”

Why? Because if one were truly fighting Hitler, then cheating, lying, deception and even stronger measures would not only be morally permissible, they would become a moral imperative.

This, then, is the key to understanding how Democrats can feel morally justified in enabling and encouraging election fraud – which is both a crime, and a mortal assault on the most essential foundation of a civilized society: They literally regard their opponents as evil. As legendary columnist Charles Krauthammer put it, “To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.”

To sum up: As evidenced by the outcome of the recent elections in Virginia, today’s radicalized Democrats are now recognized by a majority of voters to be so dangerous to the republic that there is no way they can stay in power without cheating.

If they remain in power, America will rapidly become even more unrecognizable, a nightmarish shadow of the magnificent, powerful and liberty-loving nation it once was.

Here’s the good news: If America can manage to assure that elections are truly fair going forward, the maniacal Marxist revolutionaries will have to go away and the nation can then return to sanity and healing.

Thus, election integrity is more important than any other issue. It is literally the singular key to whether America lives or dies.

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich says an electoral “tsunami” is coming next year.

Maybe. But only if the elections are fair.

Image via Picmonkey. Article cross-posted from WND News Center.