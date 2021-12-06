Debra Katz appears to be the “go-to” attorney for high-profile sexual misconduct cases. She represented Christine Blasey Ford in the smear attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Now, she represents the woman accusing Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment.

She has already been more successful with her latest client as Cuomo was fired by CNN yesterday. It’s unknown whether he would have been fired anyway for working with his embattled brother to cover up sexual misconduct claims and smear the former governor’s accusers, but it’s clear based on a press release by Katz that the accusation against Cuomo was the nail in his coffin:

“In the wake of public sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Chris Cuomo looked directly into the camera and told viewers of Cuomo Prime Time, ‘I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that.’ Subsequently, the Attorney General released jaw-dropping documentary evidence demonstrating that Chris Cuomo played an active role in attempting to smear women whom the Attorney General concluded had made serious allegations of sexual harassment and sexual misconduct against the Governor. Hearing the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo’s on-air words and disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women, my client retained counsel to report his serious sexual misconduct against her to CNN.

“On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, I contacted CNN to report my client’s allegations of misconduct against Chris Cuomo. By Friday, I was in discussions with CNN about providing documentary evidence of my client’s allegations and making my client available for an interview with CNN’s outside counsel. Last night, CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo.

“My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women. She will continue to cooperate with CNN’s investigation into her allegations. Given the nature of her allegations, she wishes to remain anonymous, and we ask that you respect this decision.”

The Cuomo brothers would be a never-ending stream of fodder for the #MeToo movement had the leftist group not been so endearing to their former allies. Now, we get to grab popcorn and watch the brothers get taken down piece by piece.