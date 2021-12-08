The Pfizer loyalty card meme has become reality.

The CEO of BioNtech, which produces what most refer to as the “Pfizer shot,” (Pfizer is BioNtech’s Western partner and is primarily responsible for the logistics, delivery, and marketing related to the mRNA shots) stated Wednesday that the company intends on selling a three-dose regimen for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Citing “the data coming from the Omicron variant, BioNtech CEO Ugur Sahin stated:

“It is very clear our vaccine for the Omicron variant should be a three dose vaccine.”

JUST IN – BioNTech CEO: Potentially upcoming vaccine for the #Omicron variant "should be a 3-dose vaccine." pic.twitter.com/ounAm4Fd41 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 8, 2021

What data is the CEO of BioNTech observing to make this claim? That remains unclear. However, these companies are making an absolute killing with these shots and they don’t want the gravy train to stop any time soon.

In the COVID Era, your favorite mom-and-pop shops might be closed forever, but business is booming for Big Pharma, with COVID shot companies breaking record after record across the board.

With enormous profits siphoned off the backs of taxpayers around the world, and virtually zero legal liability with any of its customers, Pfizer, Moderna, and even Johnson & Johnson can’t lose. You, the American taxpayer, even paid for the research and development of the shots, but Big Pharma is still footing you with the bill and taking all of the profits.

Pfizer

Pfizer said in a statement today that the company is again revising its revenue targets upwards, estimating between $81 and $82 billion in revenue for 2021. Pfizer is now projected to double its 2020 revenue, when the pharma giant brought in $41.9 billion. In 2021, $36 billion will have come from sales of COVID shots that were developed in partnership with BioNTech. With an estimated 30% profit margin, the mRNA shots alone will bring in over $10 billion in profit.

The company has set a target date of March for the initial roll out of the shots, with an Omicron booster seemingly to follow 6 months later. Moderna, the Pfizer-BioNtech competitor, also plans on making an Omicron-specific shot.

#BREAKING Pfizer/BioNTech expects to have Omicron-specific vaccine 'by March': statement pic.twitter.com/3BHKFKkCF8 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 8, 2021

Moderna's chief medical officer said he suspects the new omicron variant may elude current vaccines, and if so, a reformulated shot could be available early in the new year https://t.co/pYvZENi4go — Bloomberg (@business) November 28, 2021

For recent mRNA compliant individuals, this could mean some 6 mRNA shots over the course of a year’s time.

Brought To You By Pfizer And Corporate Media! Pfizer CEO, "people make money by playing with the emotions of people, trying to benefit and profit from the fear of people, and these are the criminals." His clear projection and agenda exposed here. pic.twitter.com/NR1vSxe3nZ — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 15, 2021

The demand for more mRNA shots is being echoed by powerful governments and credentialed international “health” organizations. These institutions appear thrilled with the results of their sweeping power grab.

NOW – WHO's Tedros proclaims: The #Omicron variant could have a "major impact on the course of the pandemic." pic.twitter.com/mEZi8mhmUQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 8, 2021

Before COVID-19, neither Moderna nor BioNtech — the two authorized mRNA shot producers in the United States — had ever produced a commercially available product. You can read more about them at The Dossier here:

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moderna and BioNtech had never produced a single product. The biotech outfits were founded in 2008 and 2010 respectively, with the stated goal of pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapies to the world of healthcare. Moderna and BioNtech share a history rife with secrecy, speculative hype, the benefits of networking effects, and most notably, a failure to deliver the goods.

ModeRNA

The Boston-based Moderna, which was founded in 2010, flew out of the gates promising that its drugs in development had the potential of curing cancer and other types of disease. The hype behind this revolutionary technology (which Moderna and BioNtech did not invent, but paid $75 million for a license on the patent) seemed to open doors for Moderna and allowed for the startup to make key early connections that would be integral to its financial success.

However, there is a big elephant in the room and people are taking notice, given the unprecedented COVID outbreaks in Europe, the United States, and elsewhere

These pharmaceutical companies, politicians, and “public health experts” won’t address the reality that their shots do not appear to be working for current COVID outbreaks. In the United States, for example, the current outbreak, despite a heavily mRNA compliant population, has nothing to do with the much-hyped “Omicron variant.”

Joe Biden: "you're not gonna get COVID if u have these vaccinations." Anthony Fauci said the shots are "almost 100%" effective at preventing severe disease. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said "vaccinated people do not carry the virus" & "don't get sick" pic.twitter.com/njKXaEei1k — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) December 8, 2021

Throughout the northeast, there is currently an incredible surge in across the board metrics related to COVID cases and hospitalizations. This wasn’t supposed to happen, according to politicians, public health bureaucrats, and the pharmaceutical executives who likened their shots to a COVID “cure.”

Article cross-posted from Jordan's Substack.

